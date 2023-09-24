SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket om 21 Starlink-satelliten te lansearjen

Stedslibben

By Robert Andrew

Sep 24, 2023
SpaceX is preparing for another launch, this time sending a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). The launch is scheduled for early Monday morning (Sept. 25) at 3:23 a.m. EDT (0723 GMT; 12:23 a.m. local California time).

If everything goes smoothly, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on a SpaceX drone ship about 8.5 minutes after launch. This particular first stage has been reused and has already undergone five successful liftoffs and landings, making this the sixth mission for it.

The deployment of the Starlink satellites is expected to happen approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project aimed at creating a global internet megaconstellation. Currently, there are over 4,750 operational satellites in LEO, and SpaceX has plans to continue expanding this network in the future.

This launch comes shortly after SpaceX’s record-tying 17th flight for a reused Falcon 9 first stage. The rapid reuse of rockets is a significant achievement for SpaceX, demonstrating their commitment to cost-effective space exploration.

To watch the launch live, you can tune in to SpaceX’s account on X (formerly Twitter) with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff. Exciting times are ahead as SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space technology and build their Starlink network.

Definition: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) refers to an orbit around Earth with an altitude between 160 kilometers (99 miles) and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles).

