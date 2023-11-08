SpaceX berikt 80ste missy fan 2023, tichterby doel fan 100

SpaceX continues its impressive streak of successful missions, completing its 80th launch of 2023 during the 45th week of the year. The 11-times-flown Falcon 9 booster, known as B1073, lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission carried a batch of 23 Starlink internet communications satellites.

Just under nine minutes after liftoff, B1073 made a precise touchdown on the Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship “Just Read the Instructions.” This marks the booster’s 10th drone-ship landing in a total of 11 missions. B1073, which first flew in May 2022, has now launched over 270 Starlinks into orbit throughout its career.

With 80 flights completed this year, SpaceX is quickly approaching its goal of achieving up to 100 missions before the end of the year. This surpasses the company’s previous record of 61 launches in 2022. The frequency of launches has also increased, with an average of one flight every 3.9 days, compared to 2022’s average of one flight every 5.9 days.

The majority of these missions, 53 in total, have deployed more than 1,750 Starlink satellites, providing high-speed and low-latency internet to over 60 nations worldwide. In addition to the Starlink constellation, SpaceX has launched geostationary communications satellites, payloads for the U.S. Space Force and Space Development Agency, transporter “rideshares,” and several crew and cargo missions to the International Space Station.

The success of SpaceX’s missions demonstrates the company’s capabilities in delivering reliable and frequent space launches. As the number of missions continues to climb, SpaceX is paving the way for a new era of space exploration and satellite-based services.

