Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

Yndia's Solar Space Observatory Aditya-L1 op spoar om Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 te berikken

ByRobert Andrew

Okt 8, 2023
Yndia's Solar Space Observatory Aditya-L1 op spoar om Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 te berikken

India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, is successfully on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1), located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. The spacecraft recently underwent a Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) on October 6, after escaping the Earth’s sphere of influence.

The TCM, which lasted 16 seconds, was necessary to align the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1. The trajectory was evaluated after a Trans-Lagrangian Point-1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023, which set the spacecraft on its course.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is in good health, and as it continues its journey, the magnetometer will be turned on again in a few days. The magnetometer is an instrument used to measure magnetic fields to study solar eruptions and other solar phenomena.

This marks the second time ISRO has sent a spacecraft outside the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. The successful escape from Earth’s influence on September 30 saw Aditya-L1 surpass a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun. It aims to observe finer details of the Sun’s corona, its magnetic field variations, solar winds, and other solar activities. The valuable data gathered by the observatory will contribute to advancements in our understanding of the Sun and its effect on space weather.

boarnen:
- Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Wittenskip

Yndia's Aditya-L1-missy giet foarút nei Sun-Earth L1

Okt 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Wittenskip

It belang fan it behearen fan tastimming foarkarren

Okt 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Wittenskip

Wittenskippers ûntdekke mystearje oer de ierste galaxies fan it universum

Okt 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Yndia's Solar Space Observatory Aditya-L1 op spoar om Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 te berikken

Okt 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Yndia's Aditya-L1-missy giet foarút nei Sun-Earth L1

Okt 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

It belang fan it behearen fan tastimming foarkarren

Okt 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Wittenskippers ûntdekke mystearje oer de ierste galaxies fan it universum

Okt 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments