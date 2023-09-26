Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

Astrofotograaf fangt in prachtich útsicht fan seldsume superblauwe moanne oer Portugal

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 26, 2023
Astrofotograaf fangt in prachtich útsicht fan seldsume superblauwe moanne oer Portugal

Professional photographer Miguel Claro recently captured a breathtaking image of the Super Blue Moon on August 30, 2023, as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. Claro, known for his astrophotography, is a member of The World at Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. It is defined as the second full moon in a month or the third of four full moons in a single season. On the other hand, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of August 30th was a rare event that won’t occur again for several decades. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon will be in 2037.

For those interested in observing the moon, there are guides available for the best deals on binoculars and telescopes. Additionally, there are recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography to help capture your own celestial images.

Miguel Claro’s work can be found on his website and his Instagram account, showcasing his spectacular images of the night sky.

If you have your own photos of the moon that you would like to share with Space.com’s readers, you can submit them along with your comments and location to [email protected].

boarnen:
– Space.com (source article)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Wittenskip

Wittenskiplik ynstrumint op Chandrayaan-3-module stjoert genôch gegevens foar takomstige eksoplanetstúdzje

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wittenskip

Chandrayaan-3: Hope ferdwynt foar Vikram Lander en Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

JWST-observaasjes suggerearje stellare fersmoarging dy't ynterfereart mei mjittingen fan TRAPPIST-1b eksoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Wittenskiplik ynstrumint op Chandrayaan-3-module stjoert genôch gegevens foar takomstige eksoplanetstúdzje

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Chandrayaan-3: Hope ferdwynt foar Vikram Lander en Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

JWST-observaasjes suggerearje stellare fersmoarging dy't ynterfereart mei mjittingen fan TRAPPIST-1b eksoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

In oare tichtby oprop: Asteroid 2023 SW6 benaderet de ierde

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments