Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

It grutste seismysk barren op Mars net feroarsake troch in meteorytynslach, sizze wittenskippers

ByGabriel Botha

Okt 18, 2023
It grutste seismysk barren op Mars net feroarsake troch in meteorytynslach, sizze wittenskippers

An international team of scientists has determined that the largest seismic event ever recorded on Mars in 2022 was not the result of a meteorite impact, but rather enormous tectonic forces within the planet’s crust. The quake, with a magnitude of 4.7, was detected by NASA’s InSight lander on May 4, 2022, and caused vibrations to resonate through Mars for at least six hours.

The discovery of this seismic event provides valuable insights into the geological activity of Mars. Tectonic forces, similar to those on Earth, are responsible for shaping the planet’s surface. By studying these forces, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the planet’s interior and its evolution over time.

The InSight lander, which has been operating on Mars since 2018, is equipped with a seismometer designed to detect and measure seismic activity. This instrument has allowed scientists to accurately measure the size and location of the seismic event, providing important data for further analysis.

Previously, it was believed that meteorite impacts were the primary cause of seismic activity on Mars. However, this latest discovery challenges that assumption and highlights the complex and dynamic nature of the planet.

Further research is needed to fully understand the tectonic activity on Mars and its implications for the planet’s past and future. The study of seismic events, along with other geological data collected by the InSight lander, will continue to provide valuable insights into the inner workings of Mars.

boarnen:

– NASA’s InSight Lander: https://mars.nasa.gov/insight

– International Team of Scientists: No URL available

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Wittenskip

De gefolgen fan 'e atmosfear fan' e ierde op it sykjen nei libben yn 'e universum

Okt 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wittenskip

Simulearje lange-termyn radionuclide migraasje yn fractured rotsen mei gebrûk fan geotechnyske sintrifuge modeling

Okt 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wittenskip

Asteroid 33 Polyhymnia: In mysterieuze en ultra-dichte entiteit

Okt 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

De gefolgen fan 'e atmosfear fan' e ierde op it sykjen nei libben yn 'e universum

Okt 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Simulearje lange-termyn radionuclide migraasje yn fractured rotsen mei gebrûk fan geotechnyske sintrifuge modeling

Okt 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Asteroid 33 Polyhymnia: In mysterieuze en ultra-dichte entiteit

Okt 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Wittenskippers analysearje de ferdieling fan Neandertaler DNA yn moderne minsken

Okt 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments