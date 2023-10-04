A new study conducted in Rajasthan’s Sawai Mansingh Wildlife Sanctuary estimates the monetary benefits of striped hyenas’ scavenging services on livestock carcasses and wild prey. The study found that, during the 2019-2020 period, striped hyenas in the sanctuary consumed 23 tons of livestock carcasses and 17 tons of wild prey, saving thousands of dollars in carcass removal costs.

Striped hyenas provide waste disposal services that contribute to hindering disease transmission and maintaining the cleanliness of the environment. These benefits not only reduce the risk of disease but also save money by avoiding artificial carcass disposal methods like electrical cremation or pyre burning.

The research, one of the first estimations of the monetary benefits of scavenging by striped hyenas in a human-dominated landscape, aims to shed light on the positive contributions made by these often-overlooked scavengers. The study suggests that educating local communities about these monetary benefits could potentially remove the negative image associated with striped hyenas and aid in their conservation.

The striped hyena is one of four species of hyenas in the world and is found in India. These solitary carnivores have a dog-like appearance and feed opportunistically on remains of animals predated by larger carnivores and discarded domestic livestock carcasses.

The provision of carcass disposal services by striped hyenas is particularly important in the study area due to the large number of livestock and poor sanitation. Dumping carcasses in open areas and along roadsides poses a serious waste management issue, making the region vulnerable to the spread of zoonotic diseases.

The economic contributions of the scavenging services rendered by striped hyenas were quantified by the researchers. They estimated the value of carcass disposal by two methods: electric cremation and pyre burning. The findings revealed that striped hyenas removed approximately 4.4 percent of livestock carcass waste, totaling 23 tons, from the study area’s annual waste generation of 525 tons. The removal cost of this waste was calculated to be $7095 for electric cremation and $49,665 for pyre burning.

The study proposes that the monetary benefits identified could be utilized by forest officials for the management of striped hyenas and their habitats. The evaluation method employed in this study could also be applied in other areas facing challenges in livestock carcass disposal, benefiting scavengers like jackals and foxes.

Overall, understanding the economic value of scavenging services provided by striped hyenas emphasizes the importance of these animals in maintaining healthy landscapes and encourages a re-evaluation of the negative perception often associated with them. By consuming livestock waste, striped hyenas not only save communities money but also contribute to disease prevention and nutrient cycling in ecosystems.

boarnen:

– Original article: [Insert Source]

– Image source: Randeep Singh