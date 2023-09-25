Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

Brian May, keninginnegitarist en astrofysikus, helpt NASA by it sammeljen fan asteroïdemonster

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 25, 2023
Brian May, keninginnegitarist en astrofysikus, helpt NASA by it sammeljen fan asteroïdemonster

Brian May, best known as the guitarist for the rock band Queen, has once again demonstrated his multifaceted talents by assisting NASA in collecting its first-ever asteroid sample. As an astrophysicist, May played a crucial role in the OSIRIS-REx mission, which recently returned a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

In a clip aired on NASA TV, May expressed his pride in being a team member of OSIRIS-REx. He credited the mission’s leader, Dante Lauretta, and the entire team for their incredible hard work. May, who is currently rehearsing for a Queen tour, was unable to be present for the sample return but conveyed his support and excitement for the momentous occasion.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected the sample from Bennu in 2020 before embarking on its return journey to Earth. May’s contribution to the mission included creating stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data. These images aided in locating a safe landing site for collecting the sample.

After dropping off the sample capsule in Utah, OSIRIS-REx will continue its journey to study another asteroid named Apophis. This ongoing mission highlights NASA’s commitment to studying celestial bodies and furthering our understanding of the universe.

boarnen:
- CNN

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Wittenskip

De driigjende massa útstjerren: Pangea Ultima en de takomst fan it libben op ierde

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

Nij ûntdutsen Pangolin-soarten markearje driuwende needsaak foar ûndersyk

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wittenskip

Veterinêre ûndersikers brûke 3D-organoïden om canine longkanker te studearjen

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

De driigjende massa útstjerren: Pangea Ultima en de takomst fan it libben op ierde

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Nij ûntdutsen Pangolin-soarten markearje driuwende needsaak foar ûndersyk

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Veterinêre ûndersikers brûke 3D-organoïden om canine longkanker te studearjen

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Wittenskippers folgje RNA fan útstoarne Tasmaanske tiger, iepening doar nei opstanning fan ferlerne soarten

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments