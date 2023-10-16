Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

De Nobelpriis foar Skiekunde 2023: Revolúsjonearjende optyk en nanotechnology mei Quantum Dots

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Okt 16, 2023
De Nobelpriis foar Skiekunde 2023: Revolúsjonearjende optyk en nanotechnology mei Quantum Dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus, and Alexei I. Ekimov for their groundbreaking research in nanotechnology. The trio’s contributions have led to the development of quantum dot technology, which has revolutionized the field of optics and paved the way for advancements in display technology.

At the core of their research is the concept of bandgap, which represents the energy required for an electron to move to the conductance band in a semiconductor material. By reducing the size of nanoparticles, the bandgap of these materials changes, leading to a shift in the color of light they emit. Larger nanoparticles have a smaller bandgap, resulting in the emission of redder light, while smaller nanoparticles have a larger bandgap, emitting bluer light.

The impact of nanoparticle size on color has been observed for centuries, with glassmakers noticing how certain conditions during production can change the color of glass, despite using the same ingredients. In 1981, Alexei Ekimov conducted illuminating experiments on glass production, realizing that he was observing the effects of quantum mechanics on color. Meanwhile, in 1983, Louis Brus independently discovered quantum dot effects by observing changes in the optical properties of a solution left on a lab bench.

However, the true breakthrough came with Moungi Bawendi’s discovery of a method to precisely control the size of quantum dots. By carefully heating a solvent, Bawendi was able to grow quantum dots with high precision. This breakthrough allowed engineers to access distinct quantum effects and opened up new possibilities in the field of optics and display technology.

Today, quantum dots are increasingly being utilized in display technology, enabling the creation of smaller and higher-resolution displays. As microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) and human-computer interaction (HCI) become more prevalent, quantum dots are playing a crucial role in achieving advanced functionality and performance.

The research conducted by Bawendi, Brus, and Ekimov has fundamentally transformed our understanding of optics and nanotechnology. With their pioneering work, they have provided engineers with the knowledge and tools to control nanoparticles at the quantum level, driving innovation and advancements in the lighting and display industries.

boarnen:
- De Keninklike Sweedske Akademy fan Wittenskippen
– Frontiers in Materials

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Wittenskip

Tankewol Hubert Reeves: A Legacy of Peace and Environmental Advocacy

Okt 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wittenskip

Wittenskippers ûntdekke metoade om diken op 'e moanne te meitsjen mei smelte moanneboaiem

Okt 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Wittenskip

Spacewalk op International Space Station útsteld fanwege koelmiddellek

Okt 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Tankewol Hubert Reeves: A Legacy of Peace and Environmental Advocacy

Okt 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Wittenskippers ûntdekke metoade om diken op 'e moanne te meitsjen mei smelte moanneboaiem

Okt 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Spacewalk op International Space Station útsteld fanwege koelmiddellek

Okt 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Risiko's fan nanoplastics en metalen fersmoarging yn swietwetterekosystemen identifisearre troch ynternasjonale stúdzje

Okt 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments