Alde houten ark fûn op Zambian site datearret hast in heal miljoen jier werom

Archaeologists have unearthed wooden tools at a site near Zambia’s Kalambo Falls, revealing that the settlement is much older than previously believed. The logs, dating back to approximately 476,000 years ago, predate the existence of Homo sapiens on Earth. The four wooden tools discovered at the site include a notched branch, a cut log, a digging stick, and a wedge.

The discovery provides evidence of ancient humans using their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something new and large from wood. The oldest known Homo sapiens fossils, by contrast, date back to about 300,000 years ago, making the construction at Kalambo Falls far older.

The site was excavated over 50 years ago, but recent luminescence analysis of the wood-contaminated deposits revealed the true age of the site. Normally, wood would rot away in such ancient sites, but the waterlogged construction material at Kalambo Falls has been preserved over hundreds of thousands of years.

While it is uncertain which hominin species constructed the site, fossil evidence suggests that Homo heidelbergensis, which emerged around 600,000 years ago, inhabited the region during that time. The recent findings provide archaeologists with valuable insights into human evolution and push back the timeline for the construction of structures.

Wooden tools and structures from such ancient times are rare discoveries due to the quick decay of wood. Previous finds include a Neanderthal-built wall of stalagmites in a French cave, dating back 176,000 years, and a 100,000 to 200,000-year-old modified wood object found in South Africa. However, the 476,000-year-old wooden construction at Kalambo Falls demonstrates the possibility of structures existing during the intervening millennia that have not yet been discovered.

Although questions remain regarding the purpose of the interlocking logs, researchers speculate that they may have formed the foundation of a structure, a walkway, or a raised platform in an intermittently flooded area. The discovery also suggests that the group responsible for the construction was not nomadic, as they put effort into creating durable structures.

The findings come from the Deep Roots of Humanity project at the University of Liverpool, which explores the technological advancements in south-central Africa that influenced hominin evolution and the emergence of early humans between 500,000 and 300,000 years ago. The project may need to revise its timelines in light of this ancient construction discovery.

– Larry Barham, University of Liverpool

