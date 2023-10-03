De geheimen fan fergrizing ûntsluten: de rol fan springende genen

Scientists are continually striving to unravel the mysteries of aging in order to enhance our quality of life and extend our lifespan. Recent research on transposable elements (TEs), also known as “jumping genes,” has shed light on their crucial role in the aging process.

TEs are sequences within our DNA code that have the ability to relocate or “jump” from one section to another. While this movement is a natural process, it can pose problems if not regulated appropriately. To study the impact of TEs on aging, researchers from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary focused on the Piwi-piRNA pathway, a sequence of molecular reactions responsible for controlling TEs.

In experiments on Caenorhabditis elegans worms, the researchers observed that manipulating the Piwi-piRNA pathway altered the aging process. By reducing TE activity through downregulation or somatically overexpressing the components of the pathway, the worms lived significantly longer. This discovery suggests that the movement of jumping genes within the DNA genome contributes to the aging of organisms.

This finding is consistent with the behavior of animals like the immortal jellyfish, which can regenerate continually and potentially live forever. Previous studies have shown that the Piwi-piRNA pathway suppresses TEs in these creatures. However, the relationship between TE activity and cellular aging remained unclear until now. The study with C. elegans indicates that TE activity influences the process of cellular aging.

The researchers also uncovered another aspect of TE behavior related to aging. As the worms aged, there was an increase in DNA N6-adenine methylation within TE segments, a shift in gene activity that enhances TE activity. These intriguing findings open up possibilities for modifying and influencing TE behavior to slow down cellular aging. While immortality may not be attainable, it is within reach to reduce the prevalence of age-related diseases and ailments in the elderly population.

Moreover, this research has the potential to pave the way for a method of determining age based on DNA, providing an accurate biological clock. The implications of this epigenetic modification are far-reaching and could have significant implications for the fields of medicine and biology.

