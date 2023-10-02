Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

NASA's Hubble-romteteleskoop fangt in prachtich byld fan heldere protostellêre jets

ByMampho Brescia

Okt 2, 2023
NASA's Hubble-romteteleskoop fangt in prachtich byld fan heldere protostellêre jets

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has once again amazed us with its breathtaking images of space. Its recent image showcases the radiant lights of bright protostellar jets, leaving viewers hooked and thrilled. The image captured by the telescope shows the G35.2-0.7N region, which is known for high-mass star formation.

The stars that originate in this region are exceptionally large and have the potential to become devastating supernovae. The image reveals a B-type star, the second most massive type of star, sending out a powerful jet of light towards us, creating an incredible display.

These luminous protostellar jets are formed by streams of matter ejected from protostars. Known as collimated beams, these jets stretch out far without spreading much, reducing distortion. This rare phenomenon was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing the wonders of these massive stars.

To capture the image of the powerful protostellar jet, the Hubble Space Telescope utilized the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). This camera is designed to capture distant galaxies, stellar systems, space objects, and exoplanets. Equipped with channels for ultraviolet and visible light as well as near-infrared, the WFC3 is the main camera of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a solar-powered instrument that orbits about 547 kilometers above Earth, capturing amazing vistas in space. It has the capability to take photos dating back billions of years. Since its launch, the Hubble telescope has made over one million observations, providing valuable insights into the age and size of the universe.

Sources: Science Daily, NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Wittenskip

NASA's James Webb-teleskoop detektearret potinsjele tekens fan libben op in fiere planeet

Okt 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wittenskip

Sina's Lunar Missions foarút as Peking plannen foar takomstige moanne-ekspedysjes en ûndersyksstasjon

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

Athena: De AI-oandreaune Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires yn NSW

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

NASA's James Webb-teleskoop detektearret potinsjele tekens fan libben op in fiere planeet

Okt 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Sina's Lunar Missions foarút as Peking plannen foar takomstige moanne-ekspedysjes en ûndersyksstasjon

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Athena: De AI-oandreaune Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires yn NSW

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft jout histoarysk asteroïdemonster werom nei ierde

Okt 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments