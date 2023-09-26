Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

Mysterieuze bôge ferskynt yn Grienlân Fjord

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 26, 2023
Mysterieuze bôge ferskynt yn Grienlân Fjord

NASA’s Earth Observatory has released an image showing a mysterious arc in a fjord in western Greenland. The thin, white feature stretches approximately 2.6 kilometers and spans the Itilliarsuup Kangerlua fjord, a tributary fjord of the Uummannaq Fjord system.

The origin of the arc is unclear, but experts have put forward possible explanations for its formation. One theory is that it could be the result of a large iceberg breaking off from the front of the glacier. When an iceberg breaks off, it displaces water and creates a wave. Geomorphologist Dan Shugar suggests that this iceberg-induced wave could have formed the arc.

Oceanographer Josh Willis and glaciologist Mike Wood suggest another possibility. They propose that an underwater plume could be pushing water and ice away from the glacier face, causing the arc to form.

The image of the arc was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, a satellite used for observing Earth’s surface. NASA continues to study the phenomenon and gather more information to better understand its origin and implications.

This intriguing image serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of Earth’s landscapes and the mysteries that still exist within our planet’s most remote regions.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Wittenskip

NASA foltôget Vital Space Environment Tests foar AWE Project

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

De rol fan baktearjele proteïnen yn stabilisearjen fan metaanklatraten

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wittenskip

De driigjende massa útstjerren: Pangea Ultima en de takomst fan it libben op ierde

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

NASA foltôget Vital Space Environment Tests foar AWE Project

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

De rol fan baktearjele proteïnen yn stabilisearjen fan metaanklatraten

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

De driigjende massa útstjerren: Pangea Ultima en de takomst fan it libben op ierde

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Nij ûntdutsen Pangolin-soarten markearje driuwende needsaak foar ûndersyk

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments