The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory and NASA are excited to announce an upcoming webinar that will delve into the fascinating investigations taking place on SpaceX’s 29th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the space station. This mission promises to bring significant scientific advancements that could have profound impacts on humanity.

The webinar will feature esteemed panelists who will discuss the various payloads being launched on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and explore how the research conducted on the ISS could benefit us all. The panelists include experts from different fields, each bringing their unique perspectives and expertise to the discussion.

Dr. Emilie Dressaire, Assistant Professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will shed light on the NSF-funded “Wicking in Gel-Coated Tubes” investigation. This research aims to understand the role of mucus in delivering medication within the lungs, potentially revolutionizing respiratory treatments.

Dr. Sonja Schrepfer, a Professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco, will share insights into the NSF-funded “Tissue Engineered Immune Chips in Microgravity” investigation. By studying the relationship between immune system aging and the regenerative capabilities of liver cells, this research could pave the way for innovative approaches to combat aging-related diseases.

Dr. Ken Savin, Chief Scientist of Redwire Space, will discuss bioprinting advancements, particularly Redwire’s ambitious plan to print human cardiac cells in space using their ground-breaking BioFabrication Facility. This groundbreaking research could unlock new possibilities in regenerative medicine and potentially overcome the limitations faced on Earth.

David Corporal, a Research Engineer at Boeing, will delve into the “Boeing Antimicrobial Coating” investigation. By testing an antimicrobial material in various locations throughout the space station, this research aims to enhance and ensure the safety of future space missions by mitigating the risk of microbial contamination.

Dr. Kathryn Gardner-Vandy, Assistant Professor of Aviation and Space at Oklahoma State University, will share details about the “Choctaw Heirloom Seeds” educational outreach project. This initiative aims to inspire and educate students about the importance of preserving heirloom seeds and the potential role they can play in sustainable agriculture.

The webinar, scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. EDT, will be available for live streaming on the ISS National Lab’s website for the public and on Zoom for media. Members of the media who wish to participate are encouraged to register for Zoom access at least one hour before the event. Additionally, the public can engage by asking questions to the researchers using the hashtag #ISSNationalLab on social media.

SpaceX CRS-29 is anticipated to launch no earlier than Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 10:01 p.m. EST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Further information about the ISS National Lab-sponsored projects on this mission will be shared with the media and the public in the days to come.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the upcoming webinar?

A: The webinar aims to provide insights into the investigations taking place on SpaceX’s 29th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.

Q: Who are the panelists participating in the webinar?

A: The panelists include experts such as Dr. Emilie Dressaire, Dr. Sonja Schrepfer, Dr. Ken Savin, David Corporal, and Dr. Kathryn Gardner-Vandy.

Q: How can I participate in the webinar?

A: The webinar will be live-streamed on the ISS National Lab’s website for the public and on Zoom for media. Media representatives can register for Zoom access, and the public can ask questions using the hashtag #ISSNationalLab on social media.

Q: When is the SpaceX CRS-29 launch?

A: The launch is currently scheduled for Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 10:01 p.m. EST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.