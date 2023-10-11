Stedslibben

Aksje nimme: Teksanen helpe fûgels te migrearjen troch ljochten út te skeakeljen

Vicky Stavropoulou

Okt 11, 2023
Aksje nimme: Teksanen helpe fûgels te migrearjen troch ljochten út te skeakeljen

Every year, millions of birds migrate through Texas, creating a bustling aerial highway. However, these birds face a major threat when they fly through brightly lit cities. Lights Out Texas, a campaign launched by Houston Audubon in 2017, aims to educate and encourage Texans to turn off non-essential lights during the spring and fall migration periods, providing safe passage for these birds.

According to the organization, a bird collision incident involving several hundred birds in Galveston served as the catalyst for the creation of Lights Out Texas. Within a week, nearly 400 birds were killed when they collided with windows after being attracted to the floodlights of a 32-story skyscraper. This devastating event highlighted the urgent need to address the impact of artificial lighting on migrating birds.

To support this effort, the University of Oklahoma is collaborating with Lights Out Texas by conducting a project to study the effects of light pollution on bird populations. Twenty buildings in Fort Worth have been equipped with rooftop light sensors to collect data for a collision survey and light project. The findings from this project will contribute to a better understanding of how light affects birds and help develop strategies to mitigate this threat.

Fort Worth has been a key collaborator in this campaign, partnering with various organizations such as the Amon G. Carter Foundation, Fort Worth Audubon Society, and Keep Fort Worth Beautiful. Together, they aim to raise awareness and encourage residents to participate in turning off non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during bird migration periods.

Texans can make a significant impact on bird conservation by simply flipping off the lights. By reducing light pollution, we can create a safer environment for these migrating birds and ensure their continued survival.

