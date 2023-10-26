Nij ûntdutsen elemint fûn yn 'e neisleep fan kosmyske botsing

A recent study using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed the presence of tellurium, a highly rare element on Earth, in the aftermath of a collision between two dense stellar corpses located approximately 1 billion light-years away. This groundbreaking discovery offers valuable insights into the process of element creation in the universe.

Led by Andrew Levan from Radboud University in the Netherlands, the study demonstrates the significance of the JWST in filling the gaps of our understanding regarding the origins of chemical elements. Levan states that the exploration of these missing pieces has become possible thanks to the advanced capabilities of the Webb telescope.

Scientists believe that the neutron stars observed by the JWST were once ordinary massive stars that existed in a galaxy before merging. When one of these stars reached the end of its lifespan and exploded as a supernova, it was ejected from its galaxy and traveled 120,000 light-years away. The second star followed suit, yet the two bodies remained gravitationally bound even after being expelled from their home galaxy.

The combination of the two neutron stars into a single entity occurred hundreds of millions of years later, with this remarkable event taking place on March 7 of this year. Known as a kilonova, the cosmic merger created a gamma-ray burst (GRB) that was observed for a record-breaking 200 seconds. The detection of tellurium in the debris surrounding the merger was made possible by the observations of the JWST, along with the efforts of the Fermi space observatory and the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

This new astronomical finding bolsters our understanding of heavy element formation and opens up exciting possibilities for future discoveries. As stated by Ben Gompertz, a professor at the University of Birmingham in the U.K., the James Webb Space Telescope has already surpassed expectations and has the potential to uncover even heavier elements, revolutionizing our knowledge of the universe.

FAQ:

F: Wat is de James Webb Space Telescope?

A: The James Webb Space Telescope is a powerful space observatory operated by NASA.

Q: Why is tellurium considered rare on Earth?

A: Tellurium is rare on Earth because it is primarily found in association with gold, copper, and other minerals.

F: Wat is in kilonova?

A: A kilonova is an astronomical event that occurs when two neutron stars collide, resulting in the release of a tremendous amount of energy and the creation of heavy elements.

