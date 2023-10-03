Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

Ekspedysje 70 bemanning begjint earste folsleine wike yn romte

ByGabriel Botha

Okt 3, 2023
Ekspedysje 70 bemanning begjint earste folsleine wike yn romte

The International Space Station Expedition 70 crew has started their first full week together after bidding farewell to the longest-serving crew last week. The seven crew members began their week with human research and space physics experiments, spacesuit maintenance, and life support maintenance.

One of the crew members, NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli, started her day by setting up the Echo ultrasound system in the Columbus laboratory module for the Vascular Aging study. Moghbeli scanned her neck, leg, and heart to help doctors understand the effects of living in space on a crew member’s arteries. She also worked on setting up a lighting system outside the Kibo laboratory module.

Another crew member, NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara, conducted eye checks on JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa to study the effects of weightlessness on vision and optical health in space.

In terms of maintenance and preparations, O’Hara and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen serviced spacesuits in the Quest airlock. They cleaned the cooling loops inside the suits and replenished the water tanks and cooling and ventilation garments. Furukawa studied procedures to assist astronauts during upcoming spacewalks.

In the area of space physics, cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko set up a video camera for a plasma physics experiment in the Columbus lab. This experiment observes low-temperature gaseous mixtures and plasma crystals to improve research methods and spacecraft designs in microgravity.

Overall, the Expedition 70 crew is busy with a variety of tasks, ranging from medical research to maintenance work. They are continuing the important work of scientific exploration and space advancements aboard the International Space Station.

boarnen:
– International Space Station: NASA
– NASA: Research and Innovations
- JAXA: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
– European Space Agency: ESA
– Roscosmos: Russian Space Agency

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Wittenskip

Sina's Lunar Missions foarút as Peking plannen foar takomstige moanne-ekspedysjes en ûndersyksstasjon

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

Athena: De AI-oandreaune Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires yn NSW

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft jout histoarysk asteroïdemonster werom nei ierde

Okt 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Sina's Lunar Missions foarút as Peking plannen foar takomstige moanne-ekspedysjes en ûndersyksstasjon

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Athena: De AI-oandreaune Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires yn NSW

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft jout histoarysk asteroïdemonster werom nei ierde

Okt 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Spektakulêre ôfbylding fan NGC 4654: In intermediate spiraalgalakse yn 'e Virgo-kluster

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments