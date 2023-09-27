Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

De lêste supermoanne fan 2023 om de nachthimel te ferljochtsjen

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 27, 2023
De lêste supermoanne fan 2023 om de nachthimel te ferljochtsjen

The night sky will be graced with the sight of the fourth and final supermoon of 2023 this week. A supermoon occurs when a full moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit. According to NASA, this upcoming supermoon, known as the Corn Moon or Harvest Moon, will rise on Thursday night and will appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

This particular supermoon is extra special as it coincides with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23. NASA estimates that the moon will be approximately 224,854 miles away from Earth, making it about 5% larger and 13% brighter than the average full moon in 2023.

If you miss this week’s supermoon, you will have to wait until September 2024 to witness the next one. However, this celestial event is not only significant for its astronomical beauty. It also aligns with the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a major holiday celebrated in China, and Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest festival.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to gaze at the mesmerizing sight of the final supermoon of 2023. It will be an enchanting experience to witness the moon in all its magnificence, shining brightly upon the autumn night sky.

boarnen:
- NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Wittenskip

Wittenskiplik ynstrumint op Chandrayaan-3-module stjoert genôch gegevens foar takomstige eksoplanetstúdzje

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wittenskip

Chandrayaan-3: Hope ferdwynt foar Vikram Lander en Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

JWST-observaasjes suggerearje stellare fersmoarging dy't ynterfereart mei mjittingen fan TRAPPIST-1b eksoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Wittenskiplik ynstrumint op Chandrayaan-3-module stjoert genôch gegevens foar takomstige eksoplanetstúdzje

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Chandrayaan-3: Hope ferdwynt foar Vikram Lander en Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

JWST-observaasjes suggerearje stellare fersmoarging dy't ynterfereart mei mjittingen fan TRAPPIST-1b eksoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

In oare tichtby oprop: Asteroid 2023 SW6 benaderet de ierde

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments