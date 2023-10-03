Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

Gitarist Brian May helpt NASA Land Probe op asteroïde Bennu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Okt 3, 2023
Gitarist Brian May helpt NASA Land Probe op asteroïde Bennu

In addition to being a legendary guitarist for the band Queen, Brian May is also an astrophysicist with a PhD. Recently, he put his scientific knowledge to use by assisting NASA in determining where their probe should land on the asteroid Bennu.

Bennu is an asteroid that is believed to be a remnant from the early solar system. It is composed of rock chunks held together by gravity and orbits the sun every 1.2 years. In 2016, NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft with the mission of collecting samples from Bennu.

The challenge was finding a suitable landing site on the asteroid’s surface. The original plan was to touch down on an area referred to as “the beach,” but it turned out that Bennu was actually a rough terrain covered in boulders. This is where Brian May came in.

May developed stereoscopic images of Bennu’s surface to help identify a safe landing spot for the spacecraft. Stereoscopic imaging adds depth to flat images, similar to the effect of 3D glasses. His expertise in this technique proved invaluable in ensuring a successful landing.

Dante Lauretta, the leader of the OSIRIS-REx mission, praised May’s involvement and described him as a true space enthusiast and advocate for space exploration. May’s contribution to the mission was detailed in a book co-authored by Lauretta, titled “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid.”

Brian May’s dual career as a musician and astrophysicist is a testament to his passion for both art and science. His collaboration with NASA demonstrates the significant role that individuals from various backgrounds can play in advancing scientific exploration.

boarnen:
– Washington Post: María Luisa Paúl, “Guitarist has a PhD in astrophysics, which he put to use helping scientists decide just where their probe would land on asteroid Bennu”
– Book: “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid” by Dante Lauretta and Brian May

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Wittenskip

Sina's Lunar Missions foarút as Peking plannen foar takomstige moanne-ekspedysjes en ûndersyksstasjon

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

Athena: De AI-oandreaune Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires yn NSW

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft jout histoarysk asteroïdemonster werom nei ierde

Okt 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Sina's Lunar Missions foarút as Peking plannen foar takomstige moanne-ekspedysjes en ûndersyksstasjon

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Athena: De AI-oandreaune Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires yn NSW

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft jout histoarysk asteroïdemonster werom nei ierde

Okt 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Spektakulêre ôfbylding fan NGC 4654: In intermediate spiraalgalakse yn 'e Virgo-kluster

Okt 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments