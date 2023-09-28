Hege ûnwissichheid yn klimaatynfloed fan wrâldwide bosken: saakkundigen roppe foar mear folsleine skatting

The role of global forests in the fight against climate change remains uncertain, with estimates of their impact varying widely. Some studies suggest that forests emit approximately 6 billion metric tons of CO2, while others indicate that they absorb up to 8 billion metric tons. This uncertainty makes it difficult to assess if the world is on track to staying under 2 degrees of climate change and hampers investments in forest carbon management.

A recent study published in Communications Earth & Environment by Gert-Jan Nabuurs from Wageningen University & Research highlights the need for resolving this uncertainty. The study argues that the current methods used to estimate forest carbon emissions and removals are inadequate, and calls for reporting on both managed and unmanaged forest lands. Currently, only managed forests, which constitute around 55% of global forests, are reported for their CO2 contributions.

The different approaches used to estimate forest carbon flux, such as global modeling, remote sensing, and carbon budget balancing, employ different interpretations of “managed” and “unmanaged.” As a result, estimates range from forests acting as a CO2 source of around 6 billion metric tons to a net uptake of minus 8 billion metric tons.

To address this issue, the study suggests that countries should begin reporting on all forest lands, both managed and unmanaged. Including unmanaged forests in reporting would fill a knowledge gap and help track progress toward global temperature targets. The necessary data and methods for estimating emissions and removals from unmanaged lands are available, and countries can draw on open-access data, earth observation, and modeling.

Initially, estimates of greenhouse gas flux from unmanaged land could be included voluntarily for informational purposes in country reporting. Subsequently, they could be incorporated into official accounting for climate targets. This approach would incentivize the inclusion of carbon-rich unmanaged forests that are vulnerable to climate change and human activities.

The study also proposes a more bilateral approach, where industrialized nations provide support and expertise to developing countries in forest carbon analysis. This would complement the UN negotiations at COP meetings, which tend to yield diminishing results.

In conclusion, addressing the high uncertainty in the climate impact of global forests is crucial for effective climate action. By reporting on both managed and unmanaged forest lands and improving estimation methods, countries can gain a more accurate understanding of forest carbon flux and work towards achieving net-zero emissions and staying under 2 degrees of climate change.

– Gert-Jan Nabuurs et al, Reporting carbon fluxes from unmanaged forest, Communications Earth & Environment (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s43247-023-01005-y

– Wageningen University