The Full Harvest Moon: In spektakulêr sicht yn 'e maritimes

Maritimers are in for a treat tonight as they get to witness the beauty of the full harvest moon. While technically the moon will reach its full phase early Friday morning, viewing it within 12 hours before or after that time is considered to be the full phase. This also happens to be the last supermoon of 2023.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, known as the perigee. Although the difference between a full supermoon and a regular full moon is subtle to the naked eye, it is estimated to be about 14% larger and brighter in appearance.

Fortunately, viewing conditions are generally favorable for the people of the Maritimes tonight. While there is some lingering haze from wildfire smoke, it is thinner compared to Wednesday. So, with a clear sky, Maritimers can enjoy the sight of the full harvest moon rising above the eastern horizon by 8 p.m. It will continue to be visible higher over the southeastern horizon until midnight, before setting in the west in the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

In addition to the full moon, there are also some other celestial delights to look out for. Saturn will be visible ahead of the rising moon, followed by Jupiter. Moreover, Venus will be high in the eastern sky before sunrise on Friday.

For those planning to catch a glimpse of the full harvest moon, here are some moonrise times for various communities in the Maritimes this evening. It is recommended to give the moon a good half hour to an hour after these times for optimal viewing.

While the wildfire smoke may still be present, it is expected to be thinner on Friday and Saturday. The movement of the current high-pressure system eastward is likely to push the remaining haze away from the Maritimes by Sunday or Monday.

So, be sure to take advantage of this opportunity to witness the beauty of the full harvest moon, along with the planets visible in the night sky. It promises to be a breathtaking experience that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Definysjes:

– Full Harvest Moon: The full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, traditionally associated with farmers working late into the night to harvest their crops.

– Supermoon: A full moon that coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance.

boarnen:

– [Source Title]: [URL]

– [Source Title]: [URL]