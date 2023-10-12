Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

Astronomen studearje Galaxy Cluster G113 mei XMM-Newton en LOFAR

ByGabriel Botha

Okt 12, 2023
Astronomen studearje Galaxy Cluster G113 mei XMM-Newton en LOFAR

A team of European astronomers has used the XMM-Newton satellite and the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) to investigate a galaxy cluster known as PSZ2G113.91-37.01, or G113 for short. The results of this study, published on arXiv, provide new insights into the properties and nature of this cluster.

Galaxy clusters are massive structures that consist of thousands of galaxies that are bound together by gravity. They are formed through the accumulation of mass and the merging of smaller sub-structures. Due to their size and composition, they provide excellent opportunities for studying galaxy evolution and cosmology.

G113 was discovered in 1999 and is located at a redshift of 0.371. It has a mass of approximately 758 trillion solar masses and a radius of about 4 million light years. The cluster is known to have a radio halo and two radio relics. However, it has not been observed by any major X-ray satellite.

A team of astronomers led by Maria Giulia Campitiello from the University of Bologna in Italy aimed to change this. They used XMM-Newton to observe G113 as part of the Cluster HEritage project with XMM-Newton: Mass Assembly and Thermodynamics at the Endpoint of structure formation (CHEX-MATE). Their study was complemented by images from the LOFAR Two-meter Sky Survey-Data release 2 (LoTSS-DR2).

The observations revealed that G113 is undergoing a merger along its north-south axis. The presence of a radio halo and two radio relics was confirmed, with the relics perpendicular to the merger axis—one located in the northern region and one in the southern region.

The X-ray data analysis showed a surface brightness discontinuity in the northern region, which was classified as a cold front. The temperature map also revealed the presence of another cold region in the southern part of the cluster.

The study found that the radio halo region has a mean spectral index value of approximately -1.15, with a standard deviation of 0.23. The spectral profile in the northern front of the northern relic appeared flattened, potentially indicating particles accelerated by an outward-moving shock.

Additionally, a point-to-point analysis of the X-ray and radio emissions in the halo and relic regions revealed a strong correlation for the halo and an anti-correlation for the relic, consistent with previous studies.

In conclusion, the authors of the study suggest that further observations are needed to understand the physical processes that contribute to these correlations and anti-correlations.

boarnen:
- arXiv (DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2310.03645)
- Phys.org (https://phys.org/news/2023-10-european-astronomers-explore-galaxy-cluster.html)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Wittenskip

Nij AI-model ûntwikkele troch NASA om sinnestoarmen te foarsizzen

Okt 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wittenskip

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter stribbet nei nij snelheidsrekord

Okt 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Wittenskip

Opwining bout foar Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta's Mass Ascension en Solar Eclipse

Okt 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Nij AI-model ûntwikkele troch NASA om sinnestoarmen te foarsizzen

Okt 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter stribbet nei nij snelheidsrekord

Okt 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Opwining bout foar Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta's Mass Ascension en Solar Eclipse

Okt 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Tiidreizen efterút simulearje kin fysikaproblemen oplosse

Okt 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments