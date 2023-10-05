Scientists have made an intriguing discovery about Earth’s inner core, challenging previous beliefs that it was a solid mass of metal. A new study suggests that the inner core’s softness is caused by hyperactive atoms that move around within their molecular structure more than previously thought.

The inner core, composed mainly of iron, is a massive spherical lump that spans approximately 760 miles in diameter and is estimated to be at least 1 billion years old. It is surrounded by the outer core, a swirling sea of liquid metals, which is further enveloped by the mantle—a layer of molten rock just below the Earth’s solid crust.

Initially, experts believed that the immense pressure at the core’s center would solidify it completely, immobilizing the iron atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. However, seismic waves from earthquakes in 2021 revealed inconsistencies within the inner core, leading scientists to refer to it as a “mushy hidden world.”

Various explanations have been proposed for this softness, including the trapping of liquid iron inside the core or the existence of a “superionic state” where atoms of other elements, such as carbon and hydrogen, constantly flow through the lattice of iron atoms.

In a new study published in the journal Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, researchers presented an alternative explanation. They simulated the intense pressure of the inner core in the lab and observed the behavior of iron atoms under those conditions. This data was then used to create a simulated virtual core called the “supercell.”

The supercell simulations revealed that the iron atoms can move within their structure more freely than previously believed, even changing positions within the lattice without compromising its overall shape. This phenomenon, known as “collective motion,” contributes to the softness of the inner core and its weakness against shear forces.

The findings of this study open up new insights into the inner core’s mysteries and its role in generating Earth’s magnetic field. Understanding the dynamic processes and evolution of the inner core will be further enhanced by this fundamental mechanism.

Overall, this study demonstrates that the Earth’s inner core is unexpectedly flexible due to the hyperactivity of atoms within it. This discovery challenges our previous understanding of the core’s rigid nature and offers a deeper understanding of the complexities of our planet’s internal structure.

