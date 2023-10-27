A recent study has revealed surprising new insights into the composition of Earth’s core and the process of planetary formation. Scientists have detected a significant amount of a rare form of helium, known as helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island. This finding supports the theory that helium is leaking from Earth’s core, a process that has been occurring for millions of years.

Unlike helium-4, which is commonly found on Earth, helium-3 is more abundant in the cosmos. This is why scientists were astonished to find a larger quantity of helium-3 than previously reported in the rocks on Baffin Island. The research team, led by Forrest Horton of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, published their findings in the journal Nature.

Detecting elements that leak from Earth’s core provides valuable insights into the planet’s formation and evolution. This recent discovery strengthens an existing hypothesis that suggests our planet originated in a solar nebula, a cloud of gas and dust that collapsed due to a nearby supernova explosion. It is believed that this solar nebula contained helium-3, which subsequently formed part of Earth’s composition.

To conduct their research, Horton and his colleagues traveled to the remote and breathtaking landscapes of Baffin Island in 2018. Their objective was to study the lava that erupted millions of years ago when Greenland and North America separated, forming new seafloor. By investigating these rocks, the team aimed to gain a deeper understanding of the contents locked within Earth’s core and mantle.

The measurements taken by the researchers on Baffin Island revealed unexpectedly high levels of helium-3 and helium-4 compared to previous studies. Interestingly, the measurements varied among the samples collected. Horton described the experience of studying the rocks as uncovering scientific treasures, as they were rich in bright green olivine, also known as peridot.

The significance of this discovery lies in the ratio of helium-3 to helium-4. While there is only approximately one helium-3 atom for every million helium-4 atoms, the research team measured about 10 million helium-3 atoms per gram of olivine crystals. This suggests that gases inherited from the solar nebula during the formation of the solar system are better preserved within Earth than previously believed.

Overall, this research sheds new light on the leaking of helium from Earth’s core and offers valuable insights into our planet’s history and formation. The study underscores the importance of investigating remote locations, such as Baffin Island, to unlock the secrets hidden within the Earth’s deep interior.

