The Dust that Plunged the Dinosaurs into Darkness

A new study has shed light on the mysterious demise of the non-avian dinosaurs and the role that dust played in their extinction. Researchers from Brussels have analyzed deposits from the aftermath of the Chicxulub impact and discovered that a significant portion of the debris consisted of fine dust. When this dust was inserted into climate models, it caused a dramatic drop in global temperatures by as much as 25° C, leading to the shutdown of photosynthesis for nearly two years.

The post-impact atmosphere was filled with various particles, including soot, rocky debris, and sulfur-rich particles, which were the result of debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere and wildfires ignited by the impact. These particles, combined with the impact debris, created an “impact winter” scenario, where sunlight was severely limited, resulting in a substantial temperature decrease and a potential halt in photosynthesis.

To better understand the dynamics at play, the scientists reexamined deposits at the Tanis site in North Dakota, where tsunami debris and shocked quartz crystals were found after the impact. Above these layers, lies a layer rich in iridium and composed mainly of silicate materials, which settled over the subsequent years. The researchers used a laser diffraction imager to analyze the size of the dust particles within this layer and found them to be smaller than previously assumed.

By incorporating this information into a global climate model, the researchers discovered that the smaller particle size had a significant impact on how long the dust remained in the atmosphere and how it interacted with sunlight. In simulations, injecting the atmosphere with the estimated amounts of silicate dust, soot, and sulfur dioxide produced a remarkable drop in temperatures up to 25° C. These severe conditions lasted for at least five years, with temperatures remaining below pre-impact levels for about 20 years.

The study also revealed that photosynthesis globally shut down within two weeks after the impact and remained suppressed for as long as four years. The reintroduction of photosynthesis occurred partially during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer, which might explain why extinctions were more severe in the Northern Hemisphere.

This research shows how slight changes in the size and composition of the impact debris can have far-reaching effects on the climate following a catastrophic event. Understanding these intricate events will require further analysis of data from various sites, helping scientists unravel the mysteries surrounding the extinction of the dinosaurs.