NASA has revealed that the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, known as Crew Flight Test (CFT), is scheduled to launch no earlier than mid-April 2024. The mission will involve test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni William traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) and back, testing the capabilities of Boeing’s reusable capsule. The Starliner will be launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with the astronauts embarking on an eight-day trip.

Boeing, along with SpaceX, was contracted in 2014 by NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to develop spacecraft for transportation to and from the ISS. While SpaceX has successfully launched astronauts into space since 2020 and is preparing for its eighth mission in February 2023, Boeing’s Starliner has faced significant delays and has yet to fly, incurring substantial financial costs for the aerospace company.

Boeing recently announced that the Starliner probe would not be ready until March 2024, and NASA has now determined that the target launch for the CFT will be in mid-April due to traffic at the ISS and range availability. Despite these delays, Boeing maintains that it is on schedule to have the vehicle ready in March.

Several issues have contributed to the delays, including the removal of flammable tape used on the spacecraft and the redesign of its parachute system. Only half of the tape had been removed as of August, and engineers had to find an alternative material to cover the remaining portion. The mechanism connecting the parachute to the capsule also required redesign after it broke apart during tests. Furthermore, previous parachute tests in 2019 saw only two out of three canopies successfully deployed.

Boeing has been working to address these technical challenges, including fixing dodgy thrusters and reducing the risk of batteries overheating. NASA will continue to provide updates on the readiness of the Crew Flight Test as more information becomes available.

