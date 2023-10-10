Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

Besparje $ 160 op 'e Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Telescope tidens Amazon Prime Day 2023

ByGabriel Botha

Okt 10, 2023
Besparje $ 160 op 'e Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Telescope tidens Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Wittenskip

NASA's Psyche Mission: Ferkenne in metaal-rike asteroïde

Okt 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

Astrofysikers brûke de James Webb romteteleskoop om in flechtige stjer te studearjen

Okt 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wittenskip

Tariede op NASA's Nancy Grace Romeinske romteteleskoop: benutte de wittenskiplike mienskip om wittenskiplik potinsjeel te maksimalisearjen

Okt 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

NASA's Psyche Mission: Ferkenne in metaal-rike asteroïde

Okt 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Astrofysikers brûke de James Webb romteteleskoop om in flechtige stjer te studearjen

Okt 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Tariede op NASA's Nancy Grace Romeinske romteteleskoop: benutte de wittenskiplike mienskip om wittenskiplik potinsjeel te maksimalisearjen

Okt 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

In lab-makke enzyme foarkomt de foarming fan giftige proteïneklompen yn 'e sykte fan Huntington

Okt 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments