New Horizons: Dark Poeder en Sand-Sized dieltsjes ûntdutsen op Asteroid Sample

Scientists at NASA have made a remarkable discovery when they opened the space capsule containing the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth. The United States space agency found “black dust and debris” on the avionics deck of the Osiris-REx probe’s science canister. The lid of the probe was opened in an airtight chamber at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. “Dark powder and sand-sized particles” were also found on the inside of the lid and base.

Although NASA did not confirm if the materials definitely belonged to the asteroid, they described the discovery as a “scientific treasure box”. The residue found on the probe’s avionics deck was likely a result of issues encountered during the collection phase of the mission. These issues were eventually resolved, allowing for the secure transfer of the sample from the asteroid to the probe’s storage canister.

NASA scientists are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to analyze the bulk of the scoop sample collected from the asteroid Bennu. This analysis will require intricate disassembly of the probe. A news conference scheduled for October 11 will provide further information to the public regarding the sample.

The robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx was launched in 2016 and collected its specimen three years ago from Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid classified as a “near-Earth object”. Landing on the asteroid’s surface, Osiris-Rex collected approximately 250 grams (9 ounces) of dust. Scientists believe that analyzing this material will provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and Earth’s habitability. Furthermore, studying the sample will help scientists better understand the types of asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth.

While the odds of Bennu colliding with Earth are considered remote, it is not ruled out as a possibility. A quarter of the Bennu sample will be used immediately in experiments, with a small amount sent to mission partners in Japan and Canada. The remaining portion will be conserved for future study by future generations.

Boarne: NASA