Summary: A recent study published in the Planetary Science Journal has identified twelve mounds on Arrokoth, a Kuiper Belt Object, which provide valuable insights into the formation of planetesimals. Arrokoth, also known as (486958) 2014 MU69, is the most distant and primitive object ever explored by a spacecraft. The mounds found on Arrokoth are approximately 5 kilometers long and share similar properties, including shape, color, and reflectivity. These mounds are believed to have formed when icy material slowly accumulated on the object’s surface.

According to Alan Stern, the Principal Investigator of the New Horizons mission, understanding the formation of Arrokoth’s mounds can help refine the models of planetesimal formation. If these mounds serve as representative building blocks of ancient planetesimals, it raises questions about the preferred size of these building blocks. The discoveries from Arrokoth could be beneficial for the upcoming Lucy spacecraft mission, which aims to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids.

Arrokoth is part of the Kuiper Belt, a vast collection of small icy bodies that serve as remnants from the early stages of the Solar System. Similar to the Main Asteroid Belt, the Kuiper Belt also hosts larger objects like Pluto and Charon. The observations of Arrokoth’s unique shape indicate that its two lobes likely formed separately and later merged gently within a cloud of particles. Its color similarity further supports the interpretation that Arrokoth is a primordial object, existing since the early days of the solar system.

Arrokoth’s mounds provide valuable insights into understanding planetesimal formation theories. The upcoming Lucy and comet interceptor missions will search for similar structures on other pristine planetesimals, contributing to our understanding of how these objects accrete in different regions of the ancient solar system. As scientists continue to study the data sent by New Horizons, Arrokoth’s significance as a key object in unraveling the mysteries of our cosmic history grows.

– Kuiper Belt: A region beyond Neptune’s orbit that contains small icy bodies leftover from the formation of the Solar System.

– Planetesimal: A building block of planets, typically ranging in size from kilometers to hundreds of kilometers.

– Lucy spacecraft: A NASA mission aimed at exploring the Trojan asteroids of Jupiter.

– Trojan asteroids: Asteroids that share the same orbit as a planet, in stable locations known as Lagrange points.

– Solar System: The collection of planets, moons, asteroids, comets, and other celestial bodies that orbit the Sun.

