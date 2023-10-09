The “Ring of Fire”: An Annular Solar Eclipse to Light Up the Sky

On October 14, a spectacular celestial event will take place as the moon partially blocks the sun, creating an annular solar eclipse. This phenomenon, known as the “ring of fire,” will be visible to those situated on the path of annularity that stretches across 10 countries, from Oregon to Texas and beyond. For those outside the path, a partial solar eclipse will occur, where the moon appears to take a “bite” out of the sun.

In preparation for this astronomical event, NASA has provided an interactive map for tracking the eclipse, and various free livestreams will be available for online spectators. However, there are some who will avoid the eclipse altogether. In Navajo culture, an eclipse signifies a new beginning, and it is observed by fasting, praying, and remaining indoors. The Navajo word for a solar eclipse, jóhonaa’éí daaztsą́, translates to “the death of the sun” in English. The eclipse is seen as a period of rebirth, and resolutions are made once the sun reappears.

Due to the cultural significance of the eclipse for the Navajo people, all Navajo Tribal Parks will be closed during the duration of the annular solar eclipse. This includes popular attractions such as Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park and Four Corners Monument Navajo Tribal Park.

For scientists, the annular solar eclipse on October 14 serves as a valuable opportunity to study the sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona. By examining this region during the eclipse, atmospheric and heliospheric scientists can gain insights into the sun’s behavior. Additionally, this particular eclipse holds extra significance as it coincides with a very active period in solar cycle 25, with solar activity expected to peak in 2024.

It is important to remember that looking directly at the sun is extremely dangerous. To view the annular solar eclipse safely, solar filters must be used at all times. This applies to both partial and annular eclipses. Observers should wear solar eclipse glasses, and any cameras, telescopes, or binoculars used should be equipped with solar filters.

Following the annular solar eclipse, a partial lunar eclipse is set to occur on October 28. This lunar event will be visible across a large portion of the Eastern hemisphere, including Europe, Africa, Asia, Antarctica, and Oceania. During a partial lunar eclipse, only a section of the moon enters Earth’s shadow, creating a captivating celestial display.

boarnen:

- NASA

– Exploratorium

– Eclipsewise.com