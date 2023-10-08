Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

De Yndiaanske romteûndersyksorganisaasje fiert trajektkorreksjemanoeuvre út foar Aditya-L1 Solar Observatory

ByMampho Brescia

Okt 8, 2023
De Yndiaanske romteûndersyksorganisaasje fiert trajektkorreksjemanoeuvre út foar Aditya-L1 Solar Observatory

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre for the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. This manoeuvre ensures that the spacecraft remains on its intended path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). After leaving the Earth’s sphere of influence, the spacecraft is healthy and on track towards L1.

According to ISRO, the trajectory correction manoeuvre was performed on October 6, 2023, for approximately 16 seconds. It was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. The space agency stated that the manoeuvre guarantees that the spacecraft will enter a halo orbit around L1.

Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, 2023, from the spaceport in Sriharikota. Prior to its launch, a series of Earth-bound manoeuvres were conducted to give the spacecraft enough momentum for its 125-day journey. These corrective manoeuvres are essential due to the long duration of the mission.

Once placed at Lagrange Point-1, Aditya-L1 will begin its five-year study of the Sun. Lagrange Point-1 is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth and offers advantages such as continuous observations without occultation or eclipses. This allows for uninterrupted data collection to study the Sun’s corona, photon release, and its environment.

The successful trajectory correction manoeuvre by ISRO marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration program. Aditya-L1’s mission to study the Sun aims to unlock new insights about our solar system’s center. With continuous observations and uninterrupted data collection, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Sun and its various aspects.

boarnen:
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – Hindustan Times
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – The Indian Express

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Wittenskip

Astrofysikers brûke de James Webb romteteleskoop om in flechtige stjer te studearjen

Okt 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wittenskip

Tariede op NASA's Nancy Grace Romeinske romteteleskoop: benutte de wittenskiplike mienskip om wittenskiplik potinsjeel te maksimalisearjen

Okt 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wittenskip

In lab-makke enzyme foarkomt de foarming fan giftige proteïneklompen yn 'e sykte fan Huntington

Okt 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Astrofysikers brûke de James Webb romteteleskoop om in flechtige stjer te studearjen

Okt 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Tariede op NASA's Nancy Grace Romeinske romteteleskoop: benutte de wittenskiplike mienskip om wittenskiplik potinsjeel te maksimalisearjen

Okt 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

In lab-makke enzyme foarkomt de foarming fan giftige proteïneklompen yn 'e sykte fan Huntington

Okt 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA's Perseverance Rover is ynsteld om geologyske knooppunt op Mars te ferkennen

Okt 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments