Ames Center Chief Technologist

This article highlights the research projects and principal investigators at Ames Center in various areas of technology and exploration. The projects mentioned include the Biologically Inspired Radiation-Reflecting Ablator (BIRRA) for enabling landing missions to gas giant planets, the Collapsible Space Telescope (CST) for nanosatellite imaging and observation, the Computational Modeling of Ablative Materials for atmospheric reentry, and Encapsulation Technology for Delivery of Medical Therapeutics for long-duration space travel.

Biologically Inspired Radiation-Reflecting Ablator (BIRRA) for Enabling Entry Descent and Landing Missions to Gas Giant Planets or Radiation-Intensive Environments

The BIRRA project, led by Sylvia Johnson, aims to develop a heat shield capable of reflecting radiation during reentry. Traditional thermal protection systems for reentry missions are heavy, so this project explores using ordered structures found in nature to create materials that can reflect radiation.

Collapsible Space Telescope (CST) for Nanosatellite Imaging and Observation

The Collapsible Space Telescope project, led by Elwood Agasid, focuses on the development of a compact imaging system using nanosatellites. Nanosatellites adhering to the CubeSat standard can be built quickly and deployed as secondary payloads on various launch vehicles. By integrating a deployable telescope in a nanosatellite, this project aims to demonstrate the cost-effectiveness and versatility of nanosatellites for imaging and observation missions.

Computational Modeling of Ablative Materials: Application to Phenolic Pyrolysis

John Lawson leads the Computational Modeling of Ablative Materials project, which aims to develop robust computational methods for modeling the pyrolysis of phenolic polymers. Ablative materials are required for demanding reentry missions, and current materials limit certain NASA missions. Improving the understanding and modeling of pyrolysis will aid in the development of novel ablative materials and enhance thermal protection system designs.

Encapsulation Technology for Delivery of Medical Therapeutics

In the field of space medicine, the Encapsulation Technology project, led by David J. Loftus, focuses on developing a method for encapsulating cells that can deliver therapeutic agents. This technology would be beneficial for long-duration space travel, as it can prevent rejection of cells by the immune system and enable the controlled release of therapeutic proteins. The project utilizes porous carbon meshwork capsules as an immune shield and delivery vehicle for therapeutic agents.

This article provides an overview of the diverse research projects being conducted at Ames Center, highlighting the innovative approaches and technologies being developed to advance space exploration and technology.