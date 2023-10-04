A Twenty-Year Time-lapse fan Eta Carinae: Nije ynsjoch yn in Stellar Explosion

Observations by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, combined with data from ESA’s XMM-Newton telescope, have provided fascinating new information about a stellar explosion known as the “Great Eruption” in Eta Carinae. This eruption occurred in the mid-1800s and was so intense that the system violently expelled the mass equivalent of 10 to 15 Earths, forming a dense bubble of gas called the Homunculus Nebula.

Chandra captured images of Eta Carinae in 1999, 2003, 2009, 2014, and 2020, allowing scientists to study the expansion of the material from the Great Eruption over a span of two decades. The latest observations reveal not only a bright ring of X-rays around the Homunculus Nebula, but also a fainter X-ray ring that provides valuable insights into the violent history of Eta Carinae.

The faint X-ray shell is believed to be the blast wave from the Great Eruption in the 1840s, which had previously been unknown. This discovery sheds light on the backstory of Eta Carinae and adds to our understanding of its evolution. Lead author of the study, Michael Corcoran, explains that this faint X-ray shell “tells an important part of Eta Carinae’s backstory that we wouldn’t otherwise have known.”

Further analysis suggests that the outer shell of X-rays originated from material ejected from the dying star before the Great Eruption. The motion of clumps in the region, as observed by the Hubble Space Telescope, indicates that this material was likely blasted away between 1200 and 1800. The blast wave from the Great Eruption heated these clumps to millions of degrees Celsius, creating the bright X-ray ring. Now, the blast wave has moved beyond the ring, providing additional evidence that the Great Eruption was likely caused by a merger between two stars in a three-star system.

This collaborative effort between Chandra and XMM-Newton has demonstrated the power of combining observations from different astronomical instruments to gain deeper insights into these stellar phenomena. The findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal, and they contribute to our knowledge of the complex dynamics and evolution of explosive stellar events.

boarnen:

– The Astrophysical Journal (Published Study)

– Image Credit: X-ray: NASA/SAO/GSFC/M. Corcoran et al; Image Processing: L Frattare, J Major, N Wolk, SAO/CXC