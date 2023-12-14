Betoverende werjeften fan ierde út 'e romte

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and NASA often take to social media to share incredible images of Earth captured from space. These pictures provide a whole new perspective of our home planet and leave people transfixed.

One particularly special image was captured by the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft on its way to the International Space Station. Framed by the spacecraft capsule window, the picture showcases Earth on the right and the vastness of space on the left. The blue waters of the Strait of Gibraltar take center stage, with the continents of Europe and Africa visible in tan, brown, and green. Small white clouds dot the sky, creating a mesmerizing vista of our planet.

The ISS astronauts also provide unique vantage points of Earth. Andreas Mogensen shared a series of pictures showing our planet covered in clouds. The diffused light and ethereal atmosphere create a mystical view of Earth’s surface.

Auroras, Mother Nature’s own light show, are already a stunning sight. However, when captured from space, they become even more mesmerizing. An aurora dancing in Earth’s atmosphere was captured by the ISS, soaring 260 miles above Utah during orbital nighttime. The vibrant hues of the aurora against the dark sky create a breathtaking image.

NASA also shared pictures of the Horn of Africa captured from the ISS. The tan, brown, and reddish sand dunes sculpted by winds near the coastline, along with the intricate network of streams cutting canyons into the land, offer a fascinating glimpse of the region’s geography.

Finally, Andreas Mogensen shared photographs of the Himalayas, one of the most majestic and awe-inspiring regions on Earth. From the International Space Station, he captured the clear and cloudless view of the mountains, with a possible glimpse of Mount Everest, marked by a few clouds.

These images from space remind us of the beauty and diversity of our planet. They evoke a sense of wonder and appreciation for the incredible sights that can be seen from above.