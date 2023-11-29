Astronomers Uncover a Rare Resonant Sextuplet of sub-Neptunes

A group of astronomers has made an extraordinary discovery – a system of six planets orbiting a nearby star that have been locked in a resonant pattern for billions of years. This finding, published in the journal Nature, sheds new light on the mysteries of planet formation and evolution.

Known as HD 110067, the star is located in the Coma Berenices constellation, just 100 light-years away from Earth. Despite being invisible to the naked eye, its close proximity to our solar system makes it an intriguing subject of study for scientists.

These newfound planets, referred to as “sub-Neptunes” due to their size, lie within the habitable zone of the star. However, their scorching temperatures and gassy atmospheres make them inhospitable to life as we know it. Nonetheless, the unique characteristic that sets them apart is their resonant orbits with one another.

Resonant chains in planetary systems are extremely rare, making this finding particularly remarkable. Each planet’s orbital period is in a precise ratio to the adjacent planets’ orbits. For example, one planet completes three orbits while another planet completes two.

According to lead author Rafael Luque from the University of Chicago, these resonant chains provide vital insights into how these planets initially formed and why they have maintained this stable pattern for billions of years. Most planetary systems, including our own, do not exhibit such resonance.

This newly discovered system of planets challenges our current understanding of how planets are formed and maintained over long periods. Scientists speculate that these planets have remained undisturbed by significant events such as catastrophic impacts or the close passage of other stars.

The research team behind this groundbreaking discovery consists of more than 150 scientists from 12 different nations. Their findings suggest that HD 110067 can serve as a prime example for unraveling the mysteries of planet formation and evolution.

FAQ

Q: What are sub-Neptune planets?

A: Sub-Neptunes are planets that are larger than rocky worlds like Earth but smaller than gas giants like Neptune.

Q: How did scientists discover these planets?

A: The planets were initially detected using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in 2020. Additional observations were made by the European Space Agency’s CHaracterising ExOPlanets Satellite (CHEOPS) in 2022.

Q: Will these planets support life?

A: No, the extreme temperatures and gassy atmospheres make them unsuitable for life as we know it.

Q: Why are sub-Neptunes so common in the universe?

A: The prevalence of sub-Neptunes is still an open question. It is uncertain whether this is due to a bias in our detection methods or if such planets are genuinely more abundant in the universe.

