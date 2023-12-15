Bisonin kimppuun hyökännyt nainen Yellowstonen kansallispuistossa

A recent incident in Yellowstone National Park has once again highlighted the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wildlife. A 47-year-old Phoenix resident and her companion were taking a stroll near Lake Lodge Cabins when they encountered two bison. Tragically, one of the bison charged at the woman and gored her, resulting in significant injuries to her abdomen and chest.

The woman was quickly airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. However, details about her condition have not been released to the public. The National Park Service is currently investigating the incident, and there is no further information available at this time.

It is unclear how close the woman and her companion were to the bison before the attack occurred. Nevertheless, Yellowstone National Park regulations require visitors to maintain a minimum distance of 25 yards from bison. Park officials have reiterated the importance of respecting wildlife and recognizing that they can be dangerous when approached.

This incident marks the first bison attack in Yellowstone National Park in 2023. However, it comes after a series of similar incidents in the past year, where visitors were attacked for venturing too close to bison. One such incident involved an Ohio tourist who approached a bison from a boardwalk and was gored, being thrown ten feet into the air.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder that wild animals should be observed from a safe distance, as they are unpredictable and can quickly become aggressive. Yellowstone National Park offers incredible opportunities to witness untamed nature, but the safety of both visitors and wildlife should always be a top priority. As the investigation into this latest attack continues, it is crucial to heed the guidelines set forth by park officials and maintain a respectful distance from all wildlife encounters.