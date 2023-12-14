RTE has just revealed details of an upcoming New Year’s Eve television extravaganza. The popular Late Late Show, hosted by Patrick Kielty, will air on a Sunday for the first time ever, adding an extra dose of excitement to the highly-anticipated night. The special show will commence at 10.15pm on New Year’s Eve and promises to be a night to remember.

In this star-studded event, the Donnybrook set will be transformed into a festive wonderland. A multitude of special guests will join Patrick Kielty in welcoming the arrival of 2024 in style. The show aims to bid farewell to the past year in a memorable fashion, ensuring a thrilling and captivating experience for viewers.

The RTE Guide recently unveiled exclusive details about the production, building up the anticipation among fans. According to the description, Patrick Kielty’s first end-of-year extravaganza will showcase an array of celebrities and personalities, with surprises and familiar faces aplenty.

Notably, the Late Late Show’s New Year’s Eve special will compete with the Graham Norton show, which is known for its star-studded guest lineup. This year, the Graham Norton show will feature renowned figures like Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. However, with the introduction of its own exciting lineup, the RTE show is set to offer viewers an equally entertaining alternative.

Patrick Kielty will take the spotlight on RTE One from 10.15pm to 11.45pm, captivating audiences with his charismatic hosting style before handing over the reins to Anna Geary for the highly-anticipated countdown to the New Year.

Make sure to mark your calendars for this unmissable New Year’s Eve television event. Tune in to RTE One and join Patrick Kielty and his extraordinary guests as they bid farewell to 2023 and embark on a journey into a brand-new year.