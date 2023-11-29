Päivitä yrityksesi tekoälyllä toimivalla kuvankäsittelyohjelmistolla

Running a successful business requires effective marketing strategies and captivating visuals. In a digital world flooded with millions of photos daily, using generic stock images won’t set your brand apart. Elevating your visuals can be a game-changer in attracting new leads. Luckily, the award-winning Luminar Neo AI photo editor is currently offering an unbeatable deal.

For a limited time until December 3, you can snag a lifetime license to the Luminar Neo Bundle for just $149.97 or the Luminar Neo Lite Bundle for only $39.97. This powerful software, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), provides entrepreneurs with a one-stop solution for photo editing, saving both time and money.

Unlike complex editing software, Luminar Neo features an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to users of all skill levels. Even beginners can quickly master its creative photo editing techniques by taking advantage of the included course.

Thanks to AI technology, you can effortlessly transform your images with just a few clicks. Replace dull backgrounds with vibrant scenery, eliminate unwanted objects or people from your photos, and achieve the perfect composition effortlessly. Prepare your holiday campaign photos by using the six additional add-ons included in the Luminar Neo bundle, such as Frosty Winter and Wintertime Overlays, to add an extra touch of magic.

If you’re not looking for advanced features, the Luminar Neo Lite version is perfect for testing the waters. It grants you lifetime access to the basic tools and functionalities you need to remove unwanted objects and apply creative enhancements to your images quickly and easily. Don’t forget that it also includes add-ons to enhance your editing experience.

Luminar Neo has received widespread acclaim, earning the Red Dot Award for Interface Design in 2022 and boasting an impressive rating of 4.6/5 stars on the App Store.

This exclusive offer is only available until December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed to enjoy the discounted prices, but remember that they are subject to change. Elevate your business with the power of AI and create visually stunning content with Luminar Neo.

Usein kysytyt kysymykset (FAQ)

1. Can Luminar Neo be used by beginners?

Yes, Luminar Neo is designed with an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to users of all skill levels. Beginners can quickly learn and master its creative photo editing techniques.

2. Are there any additional add-ons included?

Yes, the Luminar Neo bundle comes with six additional add-ons, including Frosty Winter and Wintertime Overlays, which are perfect for enhancing your holiday campaign photos.

3. What is the difference between the Luminar Neo Bundle and the Luminar Neo Lite Bundle?

The Luminar Neo Bundle offers the complete range of features and tools for advanced photo editing, while the Luminar Neo Lite Bundle provides access to basic tools and functionalities for users who want to explore the software’s capabilities.

4. How long is the offer available?

The exclusive pricing for both bundles is valid until December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. After this time, the prices may change.