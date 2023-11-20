Three days after the unexpected firing of its CEO, Sam Altman, OpenAI is experiencing internal turmoil. Several top executives of the artificial intelligence startup have demanded the resignation of the entire board of directors, threatening to leave the company if their demand is not met, according to a letter published by multiple US media outlets on Monday, November 20th.

This uprising comes after a tumultuous weekend. OpenAI’s board of directors, which has been a symbol of generative AI since the launch of ChatGPT a year ago, surprised everyone on Friday by announcing Altman’s immediate dismissal. The board stated that a thorough review had revealed that Altman had not been completely transparent in his communications, hindering his ability to fulfill his responsibilities. As a result, the board declared it no longer had confidence in his leadership.

Following the announcement, several key members of the company, including board chairman Greg Brockman, have announced their resignations. In a note to employees on Sunday evening, the board stated that these departures were necessary to move forward and uphold OpenAI’s mission.

The sudden ousting of Sam Altman, who co-founded OpenAI and played a significant role in the development of the AI platform ChatGPT, has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley. In just one year, Altman had become one of the main figures in the industry.

Emmett Shear, the interim replacement for Altman and co-founder of video streaming platform Twitch, which he led until March, acknowledged that the process and communication surrounding Altman’s departure were mishandled. Shear has committed to conducting an independent audit over the next thirty days to investigate the reasons behind Altman’s dismissal and to reform the leadership team to ensure tangible results for clients.

