Atlanta’s Howell Mill Road is set for a major transformation as the city breaks ground on a $21.5 million project. The initiative aims to revamp the two-mile stretch of the road, turning it into a safer and more accessible corridor. The renovation, referred to as the “Complete Streets Project,” will address the uneven and bumpy conditions that have plagued the road in recent years.

The upgrades will include the addition of sidewalks, protected bike lanes, and synchronized traffic signals. These enhancements are necessary as Howell Mill Road has become a bustling hub for development and increased activity. With more people living, working, and frequenting the area’s various establishments, it has become crucial to provide safe and convenient transportation options.

Rebecca Serna, the executive director of Propel ATL, emphasized the importance of the project, particularly for the local community. She highlighted the need for improved safety for pedestrians crossing the road and accessing nearby amenities. Serna expressed her excitement for the groundbreaking, stating that the renovation would enhance the daily lives of people in the area.

While the initial stages of the project primarily involve utility relocation and may not be immediately apparent, the entire endeavor is estimated to take up to three years to complete. However, there are incentives in place to encourage the contractor to finish ahead of schedule, minimizing disruption and inconvenience for residents and businesses along Howell Mill Road.

The revitalization of Howell Mill Road marks a significant step towards creating a more pedestrian-friendly and efficient transportation infrastructure. As Atlanta continues to experience growth and development, projects like these are essential for accommodating the needs of a thriving city and ensuring the safety and convenience of its residents and visitors alike.

Lue lisää Web Storysta: Uusi ja parannettu Howell Mill Road -projekti käynnissä