Titaani-implanttipintojen hydrofiilisyyden parantaminen plasmakäsittelyllä

Titaani-implanttipintojen hydrofiilisyyden parantaminen plasmakäsittelyllä

ByGabriel Botha

Syyskuu 8, 2023
The surface coating of medical implants plays a crucial role in promoting bone growth and osseointegration. The traditional method for enhancing the titanium surface is through various coatings. However, over time, hydrocarbons can accumulate on the surface, making it hydrophobic and decreasing cell attachment.

To address this issue, researchers have explored the use of non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment to increase the hydrophilicity of titanium surfaces. In a study, four different types of surface coatings (grit blasting, micro arc oxidation, titanium plasma spray, and direct metal fabrication) were applied to titanium samples. These samples were then treated with plasma to analyze the effects on wettability, cell proliferation, and adhesion.

The results showed that plasma treatment significantly reduced the contact angle and carbon content on all surface types. This indicates an increase in hydrophilicity and removal of hydrocarbons from the surface. Confocal laser scanning microscopy revealed thicker cell layers on the plasma-treated samples, particularly in the titanium plasma spray and direct metal fabrication groups. Moreover, cell proliferation was significantly greater in the plasma-treated samples compared to the non-plasma-treated ones.

This study supports the hypothesis that plasma treatment can improve the osseointegration capacity of cementless implants. By increasing the hydrophilicity of the titanium surface, the attachment and proliferation of cells can be enhanced, leading to better bone growth. This research demonstrates the potential of plasma treatment as a cost-effective and efficient method for improving the performance of medical implants.

In conclusion, non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment offers a promising approach to enhance the hydrophilicity of titanium implant surfaces. Further studies and development in this area may lead to advancements in implant technology and improved patient outcomes.

