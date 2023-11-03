NASAn astronautti Thomas Mattingly on kuollut 87-vuotiaana

NASA astronaut Thomas Mattingly, renowned for his vital role in the safe return of the Apollo 13 crew during a critical mission, has passed away at the age of 87. Mattingly’s exceptional efforts from the ground control center played a crucial part in ensuring the crew’s survival.

Originally designated as the command module pilot for the Apollo 13 mission to the Moon, Mattingly was grounded just 72 hours before launch due to exposure to rubella. Undeterred by this setback, Mattingly provided invaluable support during the April 1970 mission when an oxygen tank explosion severely damaged the spacecraft while it was 320,000 kilometers away from Earth.

Despite not falling ill himself, Mattingly ventured to the mission control center to develop energy-saving procedures that would enable the spacecraft to safely re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. His actions ultimately saved the lives of astronauts James Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise, who had performed a circumlunar trajectory but were unable to land on the Moon, ultimately splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

Mattingly’s remarkable story gained widespread recognition through the 1995 film “Apollo 13,” where actor Gary Sinise portrayed him, bringing attention to the eponymous mission.

Before joining NASA, Mattingly began his career as a naval aviator and was selected as an astronaut in 1966. At NASA, he piloted the command module for the Apollo 16 mission and served as the commander of two space shuttle missions.

“Thomas’ contributions propelled our knowledge beyond the realms of space,” praised NASA Chief Bill Nelson, reflecting on Mattingly’s significant impact on the agency’s advancement.

