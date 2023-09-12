Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

SpaceX laukaisee 21 Starlink-satelliittia Internet-palvelun laajentamiseksi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Syyskuu 12, 2023
SpaceX successfully launched another batch of satellites for its Starlink internet service from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, known as Starlink Group 7-2, deployed 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites, called V2 Mini, are a condensed version of the full-sized V2 Starlink satellites planned for future launches using SpaceX’s reusable Starship vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on a southerly trajectory, with the first stage firing for approximately two and a half minutes before the second stage took over. The first stage booster, making its 11th flight, successfully landed on the drone ship ‘Of Course I still Love You’ located off the coast of Baja California.

The second stage completed its first burn to reach an initial parking orbit and will coast for about 45 minutes before a second firing to reach the intended orbit. The deployment of the 21 satellites is scheduled to occur approximately one hour and two minutes after launch.

This launch brings the total number of Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX to 5,070, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. SpaceX has reported over 1.5 million Starlink subscribers, with the internet service available in more than 60 countries.

With each Starlink launch, SpaceX aims to expand its global broadband coverage and provide high-speed internet access to remote areas. The deployment of these satellites brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.

