Uusia näkemyksiä Länsi-Antarktiksen jääpeitteestä: sulamisen uhan ymmärtäminen

Recent research has shed light on the inevitable melting of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet as a result of the warming Southern Ocean, regardless of future carbon dioxide emissions. With the potential to raise sea levels by 5 meters if completely melted, it is crucial to understand the extent and speed of this imminent sea-level rise. In a pioneering international project known as SWAIS2C, scientists are drilling into sediments beneath the ice to gain valuable information about the region.

One of the key questions researchers seek to answer is when and under what climatic conditions the large floating ice shelves surrounding the ice sheet will disintegrate. These ice shelves serve as crucial stabilizers, preventing the inland ice from collapsing. To uncover answers, scientists will examine sediments deposited during past periods of warmer climate, which provide valuable environmental data that was previously inaccessible.

Richard Levy, co-chief scientist of SWAIS2C, emphasizes the limited knowledge about the land beneath the West Antarctic Ice Sheet compared to the rocks and composition of the moon. Currently, only 13 geological samples have been obtained from beneath the ice in West Antarctica. By combining these samples with numerical models of the ice sheet, surrounding oceans, and the underlying earth, researchers aim to understand the underlying mechanisms and thresholds that lead to the collapse or stability of the ice.

Field operations are scheduled to begin in November 2023, with a team of drillers, engineers, and researchers venturing to the southeast margin of the Ross Ice Shelf. Using a custom-built hot-water drill, they will delve 200 meters below the seafloor to retrieve a geological record that reflects past environmental conditions. The project involves collaboration among more than 120 individuals from over 35 international research organizations.

This ambitious endeavor brings together scientists from various countries including New Zealand, the United States, Germany, Australia, Italy, Japan, Spain, Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The team includes experts in glaciology, ocean sediments, and geochemistry who will contribute to the comprehensive understanding of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

