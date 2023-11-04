Get Ready for a Blast from the Past in Fortnite OG

Fortnite fans, hold on to your seats because an exciting update is here! Baldur’s Gate 3 Update 1.004 has been officially released, bringing with it an array of game updates, bug fixes, and improvements. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned gamer, this update will provide a truly revamped gameplay experience.

One of the most thrilling aspects of this update is the inclusion of content from previous seasons. Each season will be revisited one by one, allowing players to relive the excitement and nostalgia. From Tilted Towers in Season 2 to the epic battles of Season 9 and X, Fortnite OG has it all. Weapons like the Assault Rifle, Pump Shotgun, and Hunting Rifle have been unvaulted, and popular items such as the Grappler and Boogie Bomb are back in action.

But it doesn’t stop there. The update also introduces the OG Pass and OG Shop. The OG Pass offers over 50 new in-game items that can be unlocked in just four weeks. And for those who like to add some style to their gameplay, the OG Shop features classic, mashup, and fresh items that will be available for a limited time.

For fans of ranked play, Chapter 4 Season OG introduces a brand-new ranked system. With your rank reset at the start of the season, everyone has a chance to climb the ranks and prove their skills. To make the progression more rewarding, completing certain Ranked Urgent Quests will unlock exclusive in-game rewards, including the Chapter 1-inspired Ranker’s Tags Back Bling.

So, gear up, get ready, and jump into the action because Fortnite OG is back and better than ever. Play with your friends, climb the ranks, and unlock amazing rewards along the way. It’s time to relive the past and create new memories in this exciting update.

FAQ

What is the OG Pass?

The OG Pass is a time-traveling, turbo-speed Season Pass in Fortnite OG. It offers over 50 new in-game items that can be unlocked in four weeks. It is purchasable for 950 V-Bucks and is included in the Fortnite Crew subscription.

What is the OG Shop?

The OG Shop showcases curated selections of classic, mashup, and fresh items. These items will be available for a limited time, with a new selection appearing in the shop daily.

What is Chapter 4 Season OG Ranked?

Chapter 4 Season OG Ranked is a new ranked system introduced in Fortnite OG. Every player’s rank has been reset, providing a fresh start for all. Players can reveal their rank by playing just one ranked match, and their performance in subsequent matches will update their rank progress bar.

How does the faster rank progression work?

In Fortnite OG, rank progression will be faster at higher and middle ranks. Players will be penalized less for early eliminations and will experience slightly faster increases in their rank progression bar. This adjustment has been made to accommodate the shorter season duration.

What are Ranked Urgent Quests?

Ranked Urgent Quests are special quests given to players when they jump into a ranked match. By completing certain amounts of these quests, players can unlock exclusive in-game rewards. Completing just one Ranked Urgent Quest during Fortnite OG will unlock the Chapter 1-inspired Ranker’s Tags Back Bling.