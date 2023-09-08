Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Uutta

Saksalainen Startup finanz-markt.com lanseeraa rahoitussovelluksen "PortfolioPeak" Yhdysvaltain markkinoilla

ByRobert Andrew

Syyskuu 8, 2023
Saksalainen Startup finanz-markt.com lanseeraa rahoitussovelluksen "PortfolioPeak" Yhdysvaltain markkinoilla

German startup finanz-markt.com has made its entry into the US market with the launch of its cutting-edge finance application, “PortfolioPeak”. The app, compatible with both Android and Apple devices, provides users with tools and insights to navigate the financial landscape efficiently.

“The US financial market is both dynamic and diverse. Our aim is to offer a tool that is intuitive and comprehensive. By connecting real-time financial news with personal investment tracking, we believe our app delivers a distinct advantage to the American investor,” commented Tobias Baumann, Public Relations Director of finanz-markt.com.

Key features of the application include portfolio tracking, allowing users to monitor their investments and stay informed about their financial choices. The app also includes a custom watchlist, where users can monitor specific assets, stocks, or commodities of their choice. The community feature encourages user engagement, discussions, and the sharing of insights, promoting an informed investment community. In addition, the app provides real-time financial news integrated with the website finanz-markt.com, ensuring users are consistently informed about market developments.

The app is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This launch reflects finanz-markt.com’s dedication to making financial information and tools accessible to a broad audience, ranging from experienced investors to those new to finance.

Finanz-markt.com is recognized for its excellence in financial reporting and tools in Germany and is now taking steps towards international expansion. As they broaden their global presence, they aim to offer the same level of trust and expertise to a worldwide audience.

For more information, please visit finanz-markt.com.

Lähteet:
– finanz-markt.com
– Tobias Baumann

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Uutta

Duolingo julkaisee musiikkitunteja mobiilisovelluksessaan

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Uutta

Televiestinnän evoluutio: Kuinka globaalit seuraavan sukupolven verkot muokkaavat alaa

Syyskuu 10, 2023
Uutta

Ilmailusta televiestintään: Kuituoptisten gyroskooppisovellusten laajeneva maailma

Syyskuu 10, 2023

Missasit

Elektroniikka

League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) -finaalit tehostavat esports-markkinoita

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

YES-pankki integroituu UPI:n kanssa ja tuo keskuspankin digitaalisen valuutan lähemmäksi yleistä käyttöönottoa

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

Adidas käynnistää Digital Artist Residency -ohjelman Web3:ssa

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

Sing-a-long senioreille Harrison Park Seniors Centerissä

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit