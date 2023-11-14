Bandai Namco Announces Collaboration with Nintendo for New Game Projects

Bandai Namco, a renowned game development company, has recently unveiled the formation of its new internal development studios, Studio 2 and Studio S. These studios are set to collaborate with Nintendo on exciting new game projects, marking a significant partnership in the gaming industry.

The team at Studio 2 and Studio S has already demonstrated their prowess by working on various commissioned projects for Nintendo. With credits including critically-acclaimed Nintendo Switch games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Mario Kart 8, and Arms, this collaboration promises to bring forth high-quality titles that will captivate gamers worldwide.

In their statement on the studio’s website, Bandai Namco highlighted their commitment to delivering world-class gaming experiences. They emphasized that their team of professionals, who are uncompromising in terms of quality, will continue to create games that exceed global standards.

Furthermore, Bandai Namco shed light on the diversity of their development team. Among the 152 talented individuals working at Studio 2 and Studio S, 32% are newly graduated developers. The studios also pride themselves on fostering gender diversity, with 22% of their developers being women and 78% being men.

Alongside these exciting developments, Bandai Namco has recently expanded its business operations by opening a brand-new store in London. This strategic move signifies the company’s dedication to engaging with fans and providing them with a closer connection to their beloved games.

