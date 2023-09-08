Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Uutta

Aruna Bio raportoi lupaavista tuloksista AB126:lle ALS-hiirimallissa

ByMampho Brescia

Syyskuu 8, 2023
Aruna Bio raportoi lupaavista tuloksista AB126:lle ALS-hiirimallissa

Aruna Bio, a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, has announced preclinical results from a pilot study evaluating the use of AB126 in a superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) mouse model. SOD1-ALS is a rare genetic form of ALS.

The study found that a weekly dose of AB126, administered from the onset of ALS symptoms, led to prolonged survival and reduced inflammation in the spinal cord compared to the control group. The AB126-treated mice also showed lower levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of neurodegeneration, in their serum.

AB126 is an unmodified neural-derived exosome that has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and modulate the inflammasome in the central nervous system. It exerts its effects through newly-discovered anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective mechanisms.

Stephen From, CEO of Aruna Bio, expressed optimism regarding the potential of AB126 to treat acute and chronic neurological conditions, including ALS. He highlighted the extended survival observed in the treated mice, which he attributed to reduced inflammatory mediators in the spinal cord and decreased levels of neurofilament light chain.

These promising results pave the way for further exploration of AB126’s therapeutic potential in ALS and other chronic central nervous system disorders. Aruna Bio aims to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics that can effectively cross the blood-brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair, and protective mechanisms.

Source: Aruna Bio, Inc.

Investor Contact: Corey Davis, Ph.D., LifeSci Advisors, 212-915-2577, [sähköposti suojattu].

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Uutta

Mullistava potilashoito: Kuinka Saksa on edelläkävijä tekoälyyn perustuvissa terveydenhuoltoratkaisuissa

Syyskuu 10, 2023
Uutta

Secure Web Gatewayn rooli Internet-liikenteen turvaamisessa

Syyskuu 10, 2023
Uutta

Tähtitieteilijät löytävät supermassiivisia mustia aukkoja kirkkaimmista galakseista

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Missasit

Uutta

Mullistava potilashoito: Kuinka Saksa on edelläkävijä tekoälyyn perustuvissa terveydenhuoltoratkaisuissa

Syyskuu 10, 2023 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

Peliyhtiö Roblox laajenee PlayStation- ja Meta's Quest -laitteille

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

Google Maps -päivityksen avulla käyttäjät voivat muokata tallennettuja paikkoja hymiöillä

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

MacBook Air M2: Täydellinen jokapäiväinen kannettava tietokone

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit