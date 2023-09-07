Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Uutta

Android TV 12 -päivitys on julkaistu ensimmäisen sukupolven Xiaomi Mi Box S:lle

ByMampho Brescia

Syyskuu 7, 2023
Android TV 12 -päivitys on julkaistu ensimmäisen sukupolven Xiaomi Mi Box S:lle

The first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S, a streaming device launched in 2018, has recently received an unexpected update to Android TV 12. This update comes after a significant gap since the last major update, which was Android 9 in 2020.

However, while the update is a welcome surprise, it appears that it may not be ready for all users. Numerous threads on Reddit report issues with the update, such as the optical audio output missing as an option in the settings and, in some cases, the device completely ceasing to work. Due to these problems, it is advisable for users of the first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S to avoid installing the latest update.

According to @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter, this will be the final update that the chip within this particular generation of the Mi Box S can handle. Therefore, future major platform updates are no longer possible. However, there is hope that Xiaomi will address the issues with the current update and release a revised version to fix these problems.

Android TV is an operating system designed for television sets and streaming devices. It provides a user-friendly interface and access to various apps and services for entertainment purposes. Xiaomi Mi Box S is a streaming device produced by Xiaomi, allowing users to stream content from various sources on their television.

Lähteet:
– Lähdeartikkeli: [Lähteen otsikko]
– @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter: [Twitter Handle]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Uutta

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter vangitsee kuvan Chandrayaan-3 Landerista Kuun etelänavalla

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Uutta

Kuinka älykkäät roskakorit määrittelevät uudelleen yhdyskuntajätehuollon

Syyskuu 10, 2023
Uutta

Duolingo julkaisee musiikkitunteja mobiilisovelluksessaan

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Missasit

Uutta

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter vangitsee kuvan Chandrayaan-3 Landerista Kuun etelänavalla

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
Uutta

Kuinka älykkäät roskakorit määrittelevät uudelleen yhdyskuntajätehuollon

Syyskuu 10, 2023 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) -finaalit tehostavat esports-markkinoita

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

YES-pankki integroituu UPI:n kanssa ja tuo keskuspankin digitaalisen valuutan lähemmäksi yleistä käyttöönottoa

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit