Italian Rocket’s Final Launch Delayed and Parts Missing

The final launch of Italy’s Vega rocket has been postponed due to missing crucial components, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). Meanwhile, a recent test of Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket was also aborted, marking the latest setbacks for Europe’s beleaguered launch sector.

The failed test of the upper stage of Ariane 6 is not expected to impact the inaugural launch scheduled for mid-2024, ESA stated, as they work to restore independent access to space following repeated delays with Ariane 6 and the grounding of the Vega C rocket.

Originally slated for spring 2024, Vega’s final lift-off has been pushed back to September after two out of four propellant tanks vanished from an Italian factory. ESA officials disclosed during a news conference that the tanks were later discovered “crushed” and unusable in a landfill, alongside scraps of metal. The missing tanks will be replaced with slightly larger ones designed for the Vega C model.

Toni Toker-Nielsen, ESA’s director of transportation, clarified that the lost Vega tanks were not stolen, but there is no clear explanation as to how they ended up in a garbage dump. The Vega rocket operates on propellant stored in four spherical 142-liter tanks, according to the French space agency.

The Vega C model experienced a failure during its second mission almost a year ago, resulting in the destruction of two imaging satellites. It is expected to resume flight between mid-November and mid-December 2024.

In regard to Ariane 6, a hot-firing test of the upper stage in Germany was aborted two minutes into the test. ESA reported that manufacturer ArianeGroup is currently analyzing the reasons behind the abort. Despite this setback, there are no indications that the inaugural flight, planned for mid-June to end-July 2024, will be further delayed.

These recent developments underscore the challenges faced by Europe’s launch sector. However, with a revised timeline and alternative solutions in place, the hope remains for successful launches in the near future.