Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

AI Ilmasto terveys Uutta

15 parasta kuitupitoista ruokaa, jotka löydät Trader Joe'sista

ByRobert Andrew

Joulukuu 14, 2023
15 parasta kuitupitoista ruokaa, jotka löydät Trader Joe'sista

Looking for high-fiber foods to incorporate into your diet? Trader Joe’s has got you covered. Here are the top 15 high-fiber foods you can find at Trader Joe’s:

1. Rolled Oats: Versatile and packed with fiber, rolled oats are perfect for a hearty breakfast or homemade granola bars.

2. Lentils: An excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber, lentils can be added to soups, salads, or made into lentil burgers.

3. Chia Seeds: These tiny seeds are a fiber powerhouse and can be added to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal.

4. Whole Grain Bread: Trader Joe’s offers a variety of whole grain breads that are rich in fiber and essential nutrients.

5. Almonds: A great snack option, almonds are not only fiber-rich but also packed with healthy fats and protein.

6. Black Beans: Versatile and fiber-rich, black beans can be added to salads, tacos, or used as a base for vegetarian burgers.

7. Popcorn: Surprisingly, popcorn is a good source of fiber and Trader Joe’s offers a variety of options including organic and lightly salted versions.

8. Pearled Barley: Use pearled barley in soups, stews, or as a rice alternative to increase your fiber intake.

9. Broccoli: Not only rich in fiber, but broccoli is also packed with vitamins and minerals. Enjoy it steamed, roasted, or added to stir-fries.

10. Avocado: Avocado is not only high in healthy fats but also contains a good amount of fiber. Add it to salads, sandwiches, or use it as a toast topping.

11. Quinoa: A gluten-free grain high in protein and fiber, quinoa is a great base for salads and bowls.

12. Raspberries: Among the highest in fiber among fruits, raspberries make for a perfect snack or addition to yogurt and oatmeal.

13. Green Peas: Trader Joe’s frozen green peas are a convenient way to add fiber to your meals.

14. Sweet Potatoes: Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, sweet potatoes are versatile and can be prepared in numerous ways.

15. Edamame: These young soybeans are not only rich in protein but also in fiber. Enjoy them as a snack or add them to your meals for a protein-packed boost.

Incorporating these high-fiber foods from Trader Joe’s into your diet can contribute to better digestive health and overall well-being. Remember to increase your fiber intake gradually and drink plenty of water to aid in digestion. Happy shopping and healthy eating!

By Robert Andrew